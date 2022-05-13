'Always meant for all our people': Ratan Tata reveals heartening story about motivation behind launching Nano

Tata Nano was first introduced at an auto fair on 10 January 2008 and hit the market in 2009. The basic model was billed close to 1 lakh at the initial phase

Tata Nano has been the most affordable car in India over the years and became a part of many households. Though the people’s car was discontinued a few years ago, it is again creating buzz across the internet following an Instagram post shared by Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Recently, after about 14 years, Tata took to his Instagram account to reminisce the reason behind launching the Nano which was billed as India’s cheapest car fulfilling the dream of many Indian middle-class families of owning a four-wheeler.

Ratan Tata shared a photograph of him with a Nano car and revealed an interesting backstory of it. In the caption, he explained what sparked him and his company to bring out the small car. He said that he was constantly seeing the Indian families riding on a scooter, often on slippery roads, with their children sandwiched between the parents and it came out to be a real motivation for him.

Being in the school of Architecture, Ratan Tata has a habit of scribbling doodles in his leisure time. Initially, he was trying to curate the idea of making two-wheelers safer for Indian families. But as the doodle progressed, it turned out to be a four-wheeler basic dune buggy with no door and window in it.

Later, Tata decided to work on the idea to bring a budget-friendly car, later named ‘Nano’. “The Nano was always meant for all our people (Indian people)”, he added.

Since shared, the post has already garnered more than 10 lakh of likes and many appreciatory comments. Users got overwhelmed after going through the inspirational story and named him ‘a real gem’. Some of them asked for a return of ‘Tata Nano’ in upcoming years.

Tata Nano was first introduced at an auto fair on 10 January 2008 and hit the market in 2009. The basic model was billed close to 1 lakh at the initial phase. The manufacturer stopped its production in 2018 due to some unavoidable circumstances. However, people will always preserve ‘this revolutionary idea of bringing a car to every household’ as a treasure.