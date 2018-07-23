Alwar lynching case: Supreme Court to hear contempt plea against Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan govt on 28 August

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a contempt plea against the Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government on 28 August in the case of lynching of a 28-year-old man in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

#BREAKING - Supreme Court agrees to hear contempt plea against Rajasthan govt on August 28 following the #AlwarLynching case | @utkarsh_aanand with the report pic.twitter.com/VY1YawqinU — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 23, 2018

According to CNN-News18, petitioners Tehseen Poonawalla and Tushar Gandhi brought up the matter before the court and wanted it to be taken up this week but the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said it will be heard in August.

In their contempt pleas, Poonawalla and Gandhi alleged that offences were taking place despite the apex court verdict on cow vigilantism.

The plea has been clubbed with others seeking action against Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments over mob lynching incidents, as per ANI.

Akbar Khan, 28, was allegedly lynched by a group of people who accused him of smuggling cows, police said. Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on Friday night when five men attacked them. They suspected that Khan was smuggling cows but the allegation is yet to be verified, SHO, Ramgarh Police Station, Subhash Sharma told PTI.

On Sunday, a third arrest was made in connection with the case which was handed over to an additional SP-rank officer for investigation. "Naresh Singh, a resident of Lalawandi village, was arrested on Sunday. Police are on the lookout for another accused," Sharma said.

Two others, Dharmendra and Paramjeet, were nabbed by police on Saturday.

The autopsy report revealed that the ribs of the victim, Khan, were fractured due to a thrashing. The broken ribs led to water filling in his lungs, which caused his death, CNN-News 18 reported. Khan's wrist was also broken.

Media reports emerged on Sunday that there was a three-and-a-half-hour delay on the part of the police in taking Khan to the hospital.

The police, reportedly, first took the seized cows to a shelter, took Khan to the police station to change his clothes, stopped for tea before taking him to the hospital. The FIR in the case revealed that the police received a call at about 12.41 am but they arrived at the spot at 1.15 or 1.20 am.

With inputs from PTI