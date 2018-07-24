You are here:
Alwar lynching case: Rajasthan home minister visits Ramgarh, inquires into lapses by officials

India Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 18:25:18 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria will visit Ramgarh in Alwar district on Tuesday to inspect the spot where Rakbar (28) was allegedly lynched on suspicion of cow smuggling and inquire about the lapses that occurred.

File image of Gulab Chand Kataria. Courtesy:Twitter/ @GulabKataria

Days after the alleged lynching, the police arrested three people suspected to be involved in the attack on Rakbar, alias Akbar Khan, even as a video surfaced on Monday purportedly showing an assistant sub-inspector admitting to his mistake for alleged delay in taking the victim to the hospital.

As the civil society and opposition parties mounted their pressure the Rajasthan Police set up a four-member committee to probe allegations against the policemen and within hours, the panel ordered suspension of the then officer-in-charge and transferred three others to police lines.

Katarai told reporters, “I along with the chief secretary and DGP will visit the spot to once again inquire about the lapses that occurred. There were lapses on part of police as they first took the cow to shelter and then took the victim to the hospital. They should have taken the victim to the hospital from police station," he said.

On the demand for judicial inquiry into the alleged lynching, Kataria said that he is personally going to inquire about the incident and necessary decisions will be taken.


