You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Alwar lynching case raised in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, triggers protests from BJP members

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 15:41:43 IST

New Delhi: The lynching of a man in Rajasthan's Alwar district was on Monday raised in the Lok Sabha by a Congress MP, triggering protests from BJP members.

Karan Singh Yadav of the Congress raised the issue during Zero Hour and said it was the fourth such incident in the state.

Those who claimed to be 'gau-rakshak' (cow protectors) are behind this murder, he said amid protests by some BJP members — who were not audible — and also attacked the police for wasting time in taking the victim to hospital, leading to his death.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The deceased 28-year-old Akbar was thrashed by a group of people on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Lalawandi village in Alwar on Saturday last.

Earlier, the two party members clashed when Jyotiraditya Scindia raised the Kathua rape and murder case besides other incidents of rape against women.

Targeting the BJP, he said its leaders, who were ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government, came out in support of the accused while the saffron party's MLA is an accused in the Unnao rape case.

He also raised the issue of rape of a child in Madhya Pradesh' Mandsaur district but was cut off by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan midway as she pulled him for doing politics over such incidents.

"Don't do politics over everything. I am woman...," an angry Mahajan said.

Citing figures, Scindia said 40 thousand women are raped every year and 19,000 of them are minors.

Expelled RJD member Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav spoke about the alleged sexual exploitation of girls in a government shelter in Muzaffarpur in Bihar and sought a CBI probe.

BJP's Ravindra Pandey raised the issue of BSNL mobiles' poor connectivity in states like Bihar and Jharkhand.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 15:41 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores