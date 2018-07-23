Alwar lynching case raised in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, triggers protests from BJP members

New Delhi: The lynching of a man in Rajasthan's Alwar district was on Monday raised in the Lok Sabha by a Congress MP, triggering protests from BJP members.

Karan Singh Yadav of the Congress raised the issue during Zero Hour and said it was the fourth such incident in the state.

Those who claimed to be 'gau-rakshak' (cow protectors) are behind this murder, he said amid protests by some BJP members — who were not audible — and also attacked the police for wasting time in taking the victim to hospital, leading to his death.

The deceased 28-year-old Akbar was thrashed by a group of people on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Lalawandi village in Alwar on Saturday last.

Earlier, the two party members clashed when Jyotiraditya Scindia raised the Kathua rape and murder case besides other incidents of rape against women.

Targeting the BJP, he said its leaders, who were ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government, came out in support of the accused while the saffron party's MLA is an accused in the Unnao rape case.

He also raised the issue of rape of a child in Madhya Pradesh' Mandsaur district but was cut off by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan midway as she pulled him for doing politics over such incidents.

"Don't do politics over everything. I am woman...," an angry Mahajan said.

Citing figures, Scindia said 40 thousand women are raped every year and 19,000 of them are minors.

Expelled RJD member Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav spoke about the alleged sexual exploitation of girls in a government shelter in Muzaffarpur in Bihar and sought a CBI probe.

BJP's Ravindra Pandey raised the issue of BSNL mobiles' poor connectivity in states like Bihar and Jharkhand.