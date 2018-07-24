You are here:
Alwar lynching case: BJP MLA alleges lower rank cops being targeted to shield senior officers, demands judicial enquiry

India Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 16:24:23 IST

Jaipur: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on Tuesday said that lower rank policemen were being targeted to shield senior officers in the case of alleged lynching of 28-year-old Rakbar in Alwar and demanded a judicial inquiry into the case. He also demanded action against former superintendent of police of Alwar and a probationary IPS officer and held them responsible for rise in crime in the district.

File image of Rajasthan MLA Gyandev Ahuja. ibnlive.com

“Alwar has become number one in crime in Rajasthan and the functioning of former Alwar SP Rahul Prakash and probationary IPS officer Anil Kumar is responsible. I had demanded action from the Home minister against the SP, but nothing had happened and the crime kept rising in Alwar," Ahuja told PTI. Both the officers were transferred on Thursday last week while the incident of lynching took place on Saturday night in the Ramgarh area.

“Action was taken against four policemen today but this is just to shield senior rank police officers. I have also demanded a judicial probe which should investigate the matter in a time-bound manner,” he said. Ahuja, who represents the Ramgarh (Alwar) constituency, said that there were 11 kinds of crime that included cow smuggling, cow slaughtering, illegal mining, gambling, among others, that saw a spurt in the recent times.

Rakbar, along with his friend Aslam, was taking cows to their villages in Haryana through a forest area in the Ramgarh area of Alwar, where they were caught by the mob. Aslam had managed to flee. Rakbar was allegedly lynched by the mob on suspicion of cow smuggling.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 16:24 PM

