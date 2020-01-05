Allow Chandrashekhar Azad to visit AIIMS, Opposition leaders urge Centre; Priyanka Gandhi says 'govt's lack of humanity shameful'

After Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's physician Harjit Singh Bhatti expressed serious concern about his health inside prison, a number of political leaders said he must be allowed access to medical care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Azad is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Azad in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately."

Priyanka has been vocal in her support to the demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, she made an unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar to meet the families of those who bore the brunt of alleged police actions during the protests. She had visited Lucknow last week and met the kin of those injured or killed during the protests.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, said, "Whatever one's view of an individual's politics, common humanity dictates that even a prisoner be allowed essential medical treatment. I call on the authorities to allow Chandrashekhar Azad to visit AIIMS."

In more acerbic words, Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted: "Brother Chandrashekhar Azad has not only been denied his right to protest and arrested, now the police under tyrant Amit Shah is not allowing him to seek medical treatment! Inhumane and sick behaviour by Delhi Police! He must be put under the care of a medical team at AIIMS or any such well-known hospital. This is just inhumane and should not happen to anyone! It's about morality but Amit Shah has none."

Bhatti, Azad's physician, had on Friday flagged major concerns about his health and requested Union home minister Amit Shah to allow him to be admitted to AIIMS for treatment without which he may suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.

“He (Azad) is suffering from a disease which requires bi-weekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years [sic]. If not done, then his blood might get thicker which may results into sudden cardiac arrest or stroke. I was told that Chandrashekar bhai repeatedly told Delhi Police about his medical condition in Tihar jail but the authorities are not allowing him to visit AIIMS,” Bhatti said in a series of tweets.

