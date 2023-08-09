Alleged forging of signature by AAP’s Raghav transferred to Privilege Committee

Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the matter regarding the breach of privileges and sent it to Privilege Committee for further consideration against AAP MP Raghav Chadha over allegedly forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi services bill, sources told ANI.

BJP leaders on Tuesday accused AAP MP Raghav Chadha of “forgery” over a motion moved by him in the Rajya Sabha about a proposed select committee for the Delhi services bill and said his action warrants registration of a criminal case. AAP leaders including Chadha’s Rajya Sabha colleague Sanjay Singh hit back at the BJP and alleged that the party was spreading “lies”.

The AAP on Tuesday defended its MP Raghav Chadha after the BJP accused him of forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi services bill in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that it is an “attempt to disqualify” him as a member of Parliament.

After the deputy chairman read out the names to be included in the proposed select committee, Home Minister Amit Shah informed that five members have complained that their names were included without their signatures in the proposal moved by the AAP leader.

He demanded that this issue be investigated. Terming it a breach of privilege of the House, Shah said the matter should be referred to the privileges committee.

Then three members, including Sasmit Patra of the BJD, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK and S Phangnon Konyak of the BJP stood up and informed the House that their consent was not taken for the inclusion of their names in the proposed select committee.

Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

