As a preventive measure, the university had preponed the summer vacations from 15 May to 4 May. The university will now open on 5 July.

The University of Allahabad has decided to promote the students of second year undergraduate courses and intermediate semester of postgraduate and professional courses without any semester exams due to the current pandemic situation.

The decision was taken by the examination committee in an online meeting held on 4 May and chaired by Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava. Further, it has been decided that for the undergraduate first year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester, the exams will be conducted in July-August this year. The exam schedule will be decided after reviewing the COVID-19 situation at that time.

The committee has also resolved that students of the third year of undergraduate courses will be promoted. Their result will be declared on the basis of their performance in the previous class.

The exam committee also resolved that for the students of undergraduate first year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester the examinations will be held in the July - August 2021 depending on the then prevailing pandemic situation. — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) May 4, 2021

Earlier, the exams were supposed to be held from 30 April but got postponed indefinitely. As a preventive measure, the university had preponed the summer vacations from 15 May to 4 May. The university will now open on 5 July.

All the administration and finance department staff have been instructed to work from home. They have been asked to be in constant touch with each other through emails and phone so that in case of any urgent work, they can be called to the office.

The meeting of the Examination Committee will be held shortly . The decision regarding the exams and the results will be made when the meeting takes place. The stakeholders are required to wait for the meeting for relevant information. — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) April 30, 2021

The university and all its affiliated colleges have been closed for non-teaching staff and officials till 25 May. After this time period, a decision to call the staff will be taken after analysing the coronavirus situation at that time.