Allahabad University students turn violent after authorities order hostels to be vacated for summer break

India FP Staff Jun 05, 2018 21:22:10 IST

Students protesting an Allahabad University order to vacate hostels for the summer break ran riot on the road outside the union hall gate on Tuesday afternoon, according to several media reports.

File image of Allahabad University. Youtube

According to a report in Hindustan Times, sources said the agitators pelted passing vehicles with stones and set a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) workshop bus, motorcycle and police jeep on fire before finally being chased away by police personnel.

The agitation began with students gathering at the union hall to express their anger against the university order.

They then came out onto the roads and staged a protest, which soon turned violent, according to the report.

The Times of India reported that the order to vacate the hostels were passed by the university authorities on Monday evening.

After the students learnt of the order, they began assembling at the union hall and a large number of police were soon deployed around the hall and all roads approaching the arts campus, according to the report.

 


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 21:22 PM

