Allahabad University Result 2019: Allahabad University releases entrance test result;check allduniv.ac.in to download AU UGAT scorecard

Allahabad University Result 2019: The Allahabad University (AU) has declared the results for the entrance exam held for its undergraduate courses on its official website today (Wednesday, 12 June). Those candidates who appeared for the AU UG entrance examination this year can check their result through the official website of the university at allduniv.ac.in

AU has also released a notification on its official website that says “Scorecard has been made live for B.Sc, B.Com, B.Sc (Home Science), and B.A. Kindly login to download.” In order to check and download their result, students will have to log-in using their AU login ID and password.

Allahabad University has released the result in form of scorecards of undergraduate courses including B.Sc, B.Com, B.Sc (Home Science), and B.A on its official website. Listed below are the steps to view and download the entrance exam results through the official website of AU.

Steps to check the result of AU Entrance Exam result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AU at allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads “Admission Test 2019”

Step 3: Once a new page opens, choose your subject and click on proceed.

Step 4: Enter your log-in details like your AU login ID and password.

Step 5: Your AU Entrance Exam result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

