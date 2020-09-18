Allahabad University releases UGAT, PGAT admit cards; steps to download hall ticket from allduniv.ac.in

The Allahabad University will conduct the UGAT entrance examination from 2 to 27 September, whereas, the PGAT will be conducted from 29 September to 5 October

The University of Allahabad released the UGAT and PGAT Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 today (Firday, 18 September, 2020). Candidates who had registered fro the UGAT and PGAT Exams 2020, can download their admit cards from the official site of Allahabad University on allduniv.ac.in.

The Allahabad University will conduct the UGAT entrance examination from 2 to 27 September, whereas, the PGAT will be conducted from 29 September to 5 October

According to a report in India Today, a total of 1 lakh 29 thousand candidates have submitted their fee and completed the registration process. Out of those who applied, around 68,235 candidates had registered for UG courses like BA/ BSc/ BCom.

Here's how to download admit card for Allahabad University UGAT, PGAT exams:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Sing in with your login credentials.

Step 4:The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card for details such as name, course, etc, and download the page and keep a hard copy for the same for future reference.

According to a report in Times Now, 104 test centers in 11 cities have been alotted to conduct the exams. The exams are being conducted through offline mode at 58 centres and 46 centres through the online mode. The exam will be held in three phases.