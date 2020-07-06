Allahabad University asks teachers, staff to work from home till 31 July, orders students, employees to download Aarogya Setu

The varsity has said its offices will work with skeletal staff, with unit heads deciding on who needs to be physically present at the university.

The University of Allahabad has asked all its teaching and non-teaching staff to work from home till 31 July. In a notification, the varsity has said its offices will work with skeletal staff that will be decided by the unit head.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the decision of allowing staff to work from home comes days after the varsity had asked all staff to work from campus.

The notification, issued by Allahabad University Registrar Prof NK Shukla, states that with reference to the central guidelines for Unlock-2 by the HRD ministry and UGC’s letter regarding safety, the university has decided to take several steps.

Allahabad University has told the authorities that the Aarogya Setu app must be installed by students, faculty members and employees for easy identification of potential risk of infection from Covid-19.

In case of exigency, any faculty member/researcher/non-teaching staff may attend or may be asked to attend the duties at University of Allahabad or its constituent college. Employees have been asked to provide their contact details such as e-mail address, mobile number to their reporting officers so that they may be contacted if there is any emergency.

According to a report by NDTV, the Allahabad University has said that essential services such as sanitation, electricity, water supply, hostels, health centre and office residence will remain open. It has also asked everyone to take all the preventive measures notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).