Allahabad HC terms Sakshi Misra-Ajitesh Kumar's marriage legal, grants police protection to Bareilly BJP MLA's daughter, husband

The Allahabad High Court on Monday witnessed high drama when the daughter of Bareilly BJP MLA Rajesh Misra, Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh appeared to seek protection from the MLA. Earlier media reports had claimed that the couple had been kidnapped from outside the court premises.

However, later it was clarified that Sakshi and Ajitesh were present in court where the latter was roughed up. The Allahabad High Court gave directions to the police over the protection of Sakshi and Ajitesh as reported by ANI.

Allahabad High Court gives directions to police for protection of Sakshi & Ajitesh; their lawyer says, "Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It's not known who were these people. But it proves that there is indeed a threat to their life for which they were seeking protection" pic.twitter.com/1ucA2GeIrr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2019

While the police have confirmed that a couple was kidnapped from outside Allahabad HC, the couple's identity has not been confirmed.

A couple who went to seek protection from Allahabad High Court abducted from the court premises by some people today. Police investigation underway. More details awaited — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2019

Sakshi Mishra and her husband Ajitesh, who has been on the run since 3 July when they left their respective homes, made an appearance on 12 July, on a news channel where they again alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bareilly, Rajesh Misra was against their marriage purely on caste grounds. Sakshi is a Brahmin, while her husband Ajitesh Kumar belongs to a Dalit family.

On 11 July, Sakshi had moved to the Allahabad High Court to seek police protection, citing threat to her life from her father after marrying a man from outside her caste. The matter came to light on 10 July after 23-year-old Sakshi posted a video on the social media requesting the Uttar Pradesh Police to provide security as she and her husband face a threat from her father and brother, who, she alleged, were trying to get her killed.

"Whatever is going on against me in the media is wrong. My daughter is an adult and has the right to take her own decision. Neither me nor my men or any member of my family has given any life threat to anyone," Rajesh Misra, Sakshi's father told the Press Trust of India.

"Me and my family are busy in our work. I am doing people's work in my constituency and presently running BJP membership campaign. There is no threat to anyone from me," he added.

In one of the videos, Sakshi Misra had told her father to not interfere in her life. She had warned him if anything happens to her or her husband, she would ensure he is behind bars.

The couple and Ajitesh' father Harish Kumar have alleged that SSP Bareilly Muniraj G had refused to respond to their calls for protection and security.

With inputs from agencies

