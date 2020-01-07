Allahabad HC orders NHRC to investigate police violence in AMU during anti-CAA protests; commission to submit report by 17 Feb

The Allahabad High Court ordered the National Human Rights Council (NHRC) on Tuesday to investigate into the alleged police violence in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The court has asked the commission to complete its probe and submit the report by 17 February, reported CNN-News18.

#NewsAlert – Allahabad High Court orders probe by NHRC into AMU violence. The Court has asked the Commission to submit the report by February 17, 2020. | @pranshumisraa with details. pic.twitter.com/5LvPROFVuB — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 7, 2020

The development comes after a former student of the varsity filed a petition seeking a detailed probe into the incident. The order was passed by the bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Sharma.

The petitioner, Aman Khan, had moved the high court to seek judicial inquiry by a 'Court Monitored Committee' against the instances of police atrocities in AMU, where students were subjected to injuries and were detained.

According to Live Law, Khan alleged that the students protesting peacefully against the citizenship law since 13 December were lathi charged by the para military force and Uttar Pradesh Police, who also fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets and pellets at them on 15 December.

Earlier, the high court had ordered the District Magistrate, Aligarh, to provide necessary medical assistance to all the injured in the alleged incident. The court had reserved order in the matter on 2 January.

On 17 December, the Supreme Court had declined to entertain pleas seeking enquiry into police atrocities against University students. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the petitioners to approach the concerned high courts.

The apex court had said that the high courts will be at liberty to consider all issues raised by the petitioners such as the entry of police into campuses without permissions from the authorities, detention of students and denial of medical help to injured students etc.

With inputs from PTI

