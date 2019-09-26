Allahabad Bank Result 2019: Allahabad Bank releases Specialist Officer examination result on allahabadbank.in

Allahabad Bank Result 2019| Allahabad Bank has released the result for the Specialist Officer (SO) examination on its official website – allahabadbank.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their respective results from the bank's official website.

The online examination for Allahabad Bank SO 2019 was held on 23 June 2019. All the candidates who clear the online examination will be asked to come for the interview.

How to check the Allahabad Bank SO examination result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Allahabad Bank – allahabadbank.in

Step 2: Click on the tab 'Careers' on the left-hand side corner of the homepage

Step 3: After the new page appears, click on the link 'Result of Online Written Examination'

Step 4: A PDF with the names of the candidates selected for further interview appears. Aspirants can take a print out of the result or save the PDF for future reference.

Allahabad Bank had notified a total of 92 vacancies for SO posts, 14 for JMG Scale-I and 78 in MMG Scale-II posts. The MMG Scale-II posts include positions as Security Officer, Civil Engineer, Manager, Company Secretary and Financial Analyst in various specialized fields, reported Jagranjosh.