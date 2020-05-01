All Staff Selection Commission updates now available on UMANG app; services also accessible via IVR, web, SMS

Official updates of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will now be made available on the UMANG app of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

SSC said latest news, including notices of examinations, results and vacancies, will now be there the app along with its website ssc.nic.in .

Candidates can download UMANG app on their smartphones from Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users).

The Staff Selection Commission makes recruitment to various Group “C” (non-technical) posts in the different ministries/departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices. It also carries out recruitment to all Group “B” posts.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the commission has postponed the declaration of results of MTS Paper 2 and CGL Tier 3.

The UMANG app has been developed by Electronics and Information Technology ministry and National e-Governance Division to drive e-governance in the country.

Users can access various central, state and regional government services through the app. Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) has a dedicated customer support team.

UMANG service is accessible through multiple channels like mobile application, web, IVR and SMS.

Since last month, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also started providing a facility to file online COVID-19 advance claim along with other services on UMANG app.

