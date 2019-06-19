All Party meet updates: BJD backs 'one nation, one election'; Mamata says issue needs to be discussed with experts

All Party meet LIVE updates: ANI quoted Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik as saying that his party, Biju Janata Dal, is supporting the idea of 'one nation, one election'. Meanwhile, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who won't be attending the meeting, said in her letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, "Response on such a sensitive and serious subject like 'one country and one election' in such a short time would not do justice to the subject it deserves."

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is skipping the all-party meet being chaired by Narendra Modi, said,"They should focus on the promises they have made to people... There are many parties that will never agree to decisions like 'one nation, one election.'"

Meeting of heads of political parties begins in Parliament, under chairmanship of Prime minister Narendra Modi has started at the Parliament's Library Building. The attendees include all NDA allies and some leaders of the so-called thrid front who neither ally with the UPA nor the NDA. Among Congress allies, only national Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah was seen in attendance of the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election'.

The prime minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts, Prahlad Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government.

However, the list of political parties skipping the meet is expanding by the hour. So far, Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress, TMC, DMK and TDP have announced they will skip the meet called by the prime minister. TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao has said he will send his son KT Rama Rao as his party's representative to the meeting.

Sources said that Opposition parties are weary of the meeting convened by the prime minister as they feel this might be a "trap" set by the BJP and needs proper discussion before going ahead.

The agenda for the meeting also include celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all the MPs on Thursday.

