The admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI have been released by the Bar Council of India. Registered candidates can now check and download the hall tickets by visiting the official website, http://allindiabarexamination.com/.

Follow these steps to download the AIBE XVI admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website - http://allindiabarexamination.com/

Step 2: Click on the “Dear Candidates, Your admit card for AIBE XVI is available. Kindly click here to Download” link available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the AIBE XVI hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download it and save a copy for further reference

Direct link to AIBE XVI admit card: http://aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com/AdmitCard.aspx

The registration process for the exam began on 26 December, 2020 and continued till 4 October this year. The test is scheduled to be conducted on 31 October.

The council had allowed candidates to request for change in the exam center till 8 October. All the candidates must now attend the examination from their allotted centres only.

The AIBE is conducted to examine an advocate’s capability to practice the profession of law in India. Through this exam, a candidate’s analytical abilities and basic understanding of law are checked. It is a certification exam taken by law students after the completion of a three-year LLB or a five-year LLB degree.

Once a candidate passes the AIBE exam, they are awarded a ‘Certificate of Practice’ by the Bar Council of India, which enables him/her to practice in a court of law. The exam is conducted in 40 cities across India and gives candidates an option to choose from 11 languages to attempt the exam.

The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions and will be conducted offline.