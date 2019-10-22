All Aadhaar-social media linking cases have been transferred to SC: Report

The Aadhaar- social media linking has widely been debated in different courts in the country. However, the Supreme Court will now be hearing the case on whether social media platforms should be linked to Aadhaar, according to a tweet by ANI.

An affidavit was filed in a transfer petition moved by Facebook Inc, seeking transfer of cases filed in three high courts, relating to linking of social media profiles with Aadhaar.

The tweet further reveals that the Centre has told courts that the government is not for invading citizen's privacy. It just wants the privacy to be balanced with national security and sovereignty.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, speaking on behalf of Centre has reportedly said that no intermediary can confirm that "in guise of privacy, terrorist activities can be protected".

Centre tells Court that govt isn't for invading privacy of citizens but privacy has to be balanced with national interest&sovereignty. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for govt says,'No intermediary can say that in guise of privacy, terrorist activities can be protected' https://t.co/8m41Cc2FKm — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) told the Supreme court in an affidavit that though technology had led to economic growth and societal development, there was also an exponential rise in hate speech, fake news and anti-national activities.

The Centre yesterday stepped in and announced that all the laws related to the social media regulations has to be finalised in the next three month, that is, January 2020. They have sought three months’ time for finalisation of the Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules, 2018.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .