Aligarh toddler's murder: Police forms six-member Special Investigation Team, five cops suspended

Aligarh: The Aligarh police on Friday suspended five of its officers in regards to the case of the gruesome murder of a two-year-old girl. Aligarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhary said that Tappal police station’s Inspector Kushalpal Singh, Sub-Inspectors Satyaveer Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shamim Ahmad and constable Rahul Yadav have been suspended for negligence in carrying out their duty.

Speaking to Firstpost on the developments of the case, Kulhary said, “So far two people have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the rest. The police will also slap the National Security Act (NSA) charges against the accused, which will help in taking this case to a fast track court for speedy justice to the victim’s family.”

Kulhary further added that he had met the father of the deceased twice and assured him of the justice. “He had earlier said that he would commit suicide in front of the police station, but I made him understand that the investigation takes time. The grieving family is demanding for capital punishment, and the police have assured them of the strictest action,” the SSP said while adding that sexual assault was not found in the autopsy report.

A six-member team under the supervision of Pankaj Kumar Shrivastava, Circle Officer (deputy superintendent of police) Khair range, was formed by Akash Kulhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh.

Brijesh Pathak, the law minister of Uttar Pradesh, said that strict action would be taken against the accused. “There has been negligence by the policemen in this case, and we have suspended three officers. The case is being followed with full priority, and Lucknow is keeping an eye on every development. The government will help to give the strictest punishment to the guilty and provide justice to the victim’s family. The government condemns this incident,” Pathak said.

Banwari Lal Sharma, the father of the victim, said, “The innocent should not face any action, and we will not settle for anything less than the death sentence for the accused.

“The arrest of only two people is not sufficient, and the police is not working seriously in this case. My daughter would have been alive and with the family if they (police) had acted on time. We demand the arrest of all the accused and the death penalty for them, otherwise, I will end my life in front of the police station.”

The father of the deceased also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in this matter.

Those arrested by the police have been identified as Zahid and Aslam. They have been arrested in connection with the crime against the child, whose dead body was rescued on 2 June from a garbage dump near her house after she went missing from her home on 31 May.

On 4 June, a day before Eid, the victim’s family along with the victim’s body carried out a hunger protest demanding strict action against the accused but the situation was brought under control by the police. The Aligarh SSP has ruled out any communal angle or tension in the area.

The child was allegedly killed, and her hand chopped owing to a money dispute between her father and the accused. The girl died of strangulation, revealed the postmortem report.

The author is a Lucknow-based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com.

