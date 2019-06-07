Aligarh Police to probe murder of toddler under sections of National Security Act, says will seek to get case listed in fast-track court

Aligarh: Aligarh Police has decided to proceed to probe the murder of a two-year-old girl under sections of the National Security Act (NSA). Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Aligarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akash Kulhary said they will try to transfer the case to a fast track court.

"We are proceeding with it as an NSA case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in postmortem report. Two accused have been arrested, five police officials have been suspended," Kulhary said.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly strangulating a two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on 2 June.

A case was registered against the accused identified as Zahid and Aslam under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. While Zahid allegedly killed the child, the other accused helped him in committing the crime.

Police said on 5 June that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid. Kulhari told ANI, "The girl's father told us that he had a money dispute with Zahid who had threatened the former with dire consequences. We questioned Zahid and it was revealed that the body was hidden at Aslam's house. The body was later found at the garbage dump."

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said.

