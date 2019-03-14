Aligarh Muslim University suspends research scholar for misbehaving with girl student; varsity orders inquiry into incident

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University has suspended a research scholar for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student during a seminar recently, an official notification said.

The university took the action against Mohsin Khan from the Department of Hindi on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl in which she alleged that during a tea break at the seminar on Mahatma Gandhi on 12 March, the scholar bumped into her and after she objected, he misbehaved with her, it said.

When the girl attempted to draw the notice of senior staff members towards the incident, Khan allegedly slapped her, the complaint said.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said AMU Vice Chancellor had on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the incident and also declared the campus out of bound for the student, pending inquiry.

The complainant also met senior police officials on Wednesday, following which a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station, police said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.