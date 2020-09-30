Aligarh Muslim University postpones entrance exams over Bihar Assembly polls; tests to begin from 2 November

The dates of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) admission test for the academic year 2020-21 for the undergraduate degree and diploma programmes have been postponed. As per the revised schedule, the University will now conduct the entrance exam from 22 November.

The entrance examination will continue till 2 December, 2020.

As per the notification released by the Controller of Examinations, AMU, the dates for the entrance tests have been rescheduled due to the Bihar State Assembly Election 2020 and subsequent important festivals.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on 1 October. Reports said that the exams will be conducted in an offline mode. Those who qualify the AMU admission test 2020 as per the released the University's cut off will be eligible to appear for the counselling round.

A report by India Today said that the varsity will open separate window for change of the test centre of various courses from 1 October to 7 October on its website - amucontrollerexams.com.

The dates for AMU 2020 postgraduate courses entrance examination will be announced soon.

The AMU entrance examination is being conducted for admissions to the undergraduate programmes in Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Architecture. The total duration of the exam is two hours. The admit card for AMU 2020 admission test is expected to be released in the month of November.