Aligarh Muslim University admission test cancelled due to COVID-19; check official website amucontrollerexams.com

With the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and county, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled the entrance exam for the 2021-22 session scheduled between 20 June to 11 July. As per the official notification released by the Controller of Examinations on Thursday, 8 April, the decision has been taken keeping in mind the resurgence of the pandemic.

A fresh schedule will be issued soon by the university authorities. The decision of withdrawing the current exam schedule was taken keeping in mind the safety of the students, according to the Public Relations Office of AMU.

It further said that the university has also decided to continue with the online classes till the end of the semester for the 2020-21 session. The decision was taken at a meeting which was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of AMU Tariq Mansoor. The principals of colleges and polytechnics, deans of faculties, and other functionaries of the University were present at the meeting.

AMU entrance exam candidates can visit the website https://www.amucontrollerexams.com/ for updates related to the admission test.

The university has taken other measures as well due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. Saying that there is a danger of the epidemic occurring in the hostels, AMU authorities have advised students to vacate the hostels and return to their homes. They have also been asked to continue their research work in the online mode, as noted by NDTV.

The entry of vendors inside the university campus has been restricted. Students, lecturers, and all the employees have been asked to wear masks at all times on the premises.