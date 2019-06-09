Aligarh murder case: UP Police, Rapid Action Force, PAC teams deployed in area amid simmering tensions over toddler's death

Aligarh: Amid escalating tensions over the alleged murder of a two and a half-year-old girl, contingents of security forces were deployed and a flag march was carried out in the vicinity on Sunday to prevent any untoward incident.

Over eight companies of Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with Uttar Pradesh Police were deployed. Anti-riot vehicles also have been pressed into action. Over the last two days, a message has been doing rounds on social media calling for a 'Mahapanchayat' (grand gathering) in wake of the murder.

The police, however, claimed that the said gathering has been called off. "We have talked to prominent people of the society and they have expressed their satisfaction over the police action so far. The Mahapanchayat has been called off," Rural Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar said.

"Nevertheless if some people do come here given they may not be aware of the latest development, we have made necessary arrangements to deal with them. We will not allow any untoward incident from taking place," he added. He also negated reports of Muslim families migrating from the area.

Four people including main accused Zahid, his wife and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the minor in a revenge crime over a financial dispute with her father. The victim's mutilated body was found in a garbage pile, police had said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Police in Uttar Pradesh constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

