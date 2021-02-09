AKTU to conduct semester exams offline, date sheet expected in two days; check aktu.ac.in

The varsity announced that “appropriate” gaps will be given in between two exams so that candidates can fully prepare themselves

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU, Lucknow has decided to conduct semester exams in the offline mode. The varsity announced that “appropriate” gaps will be given in between two exams so that candidates can fully prepare themselves.

The official Twitter account of AKTU declared the decision taken in the 69th examination committee meeting on Tuesday. The tweet said that the semester exams will be held offline, the paper will be descriptive in nature and no multiple choice questions will be asked.

As per the decisions taken in 69th examination committee meeting today, this is to share that appropriate gap shall be given between question papers and the exam will be conducted offline

— AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) February 9, 2021

A revised date sheet with the gaps in between exam dates will be published within two days, the AKTU further announced.

According to a report by NDTV, the authority decided to conduct the exams in the offline mode after taking into account the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases. The decision is also aimed at helping the most number of candidates participate in the semester end exams.

Earlier, a group of students had filed a complaint in the Supreme Court against AKTU’s decision of conducting the exams in the offline mode.

The petition submitted by the students had cited safety concerns with the offline conduct of exams. The document said that the gathering of hundreds of candidates in the exam centres was not safe considering the COVID-19 threat. Moreover, the students had complained of not having any study material with which they can prepare for the upcoming semester exams.