The university officials took to Twitter and announced the news of the declaration of results

The AKTU 2021 results have been declared by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh. The university has declared the results for BTech and BPharm courses of the Final year semester 2021. Students, who have appeared for these exams, can visit the official website aktu.ac.in to check their scorecards.

The university officials took to Twitter and announced the news of the declaration of results. "Declaration of B Tech and B Pharma final year (7th Semester) results. Students are advised to visit University website aktu.ac.in,” the university tweeted.

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aktu.ac.in

Step 2: Search and go to the ‘Results’ tab in the top menu

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘One-View Display of Student Result Data’ option

Step 4: After clicking, you will be redirected to a new login page

Step 5: Enter exam roll number in the first-mentioned box and submit the security captcha that appears on the screen

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit them as asked

Step 7: Within seconds, the AKTU Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 8: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference (if needed)

Alternatively, candidates can also use this direct link.

Meanwhile, the application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been extended. The university uses UPCET for admission to the following non-engineering programmes:

- Four-year Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)

- Bachelor of Design (BDes)

- Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT)

- Three-year Bachelor of Vocational courses (BVoc)

- Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

- Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design (BFAD)

- Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

- Five-year integrated MBA

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam till 20 June. They are advised to keep a check on the website (aktu.ac.in) and Twitter platform of AKTU for more details and latest updates.