Akshaya Tritiya holds a great significance in the Hindu calendar as it falls on the third day of the bright half of the Vaishakha lunar month, known as Shukla Paksha. As per Hindu scriptures and Puranas, the day of Akshaya Tritiya marks the end of Satya Yuga and the beginning of Treta Yuga. Therefore, it is considered as Yugadi Tithi and holds immense religious significance for many Hindu households. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is going to be marked on 22 April as per Drik Panchang.

On this day, followers of Lord Vishnu observe fast and later engage in acts of charity by offering rice, salt, ghee, vegetables, fruits, and clothes to those in need. As a representation of Lord Vishnu, tulsi water is also sprinkled as a symbolic gesture.

Why do people buy gold on this occasion?

On Akshaya Tritiya, it is common for people to buy gold or gold jewelry as it is considered auspicious and believed to bring prosperity and wealth. Additionally, this day is often chosen for planning weddings and other auspicious events.

According to belief, anything initiated on this day has the potential to flourish and prosper. Hence, our forefathers encouraged us to commence new ventures or make significant purchases on this auspicious day. It is also considered favourable to make fresh investments for the growth and advancement of a company on this day. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is said to symbolise wealth and success that will be appreciated over time.

History and Significance

There are several legends associated with the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya. One such legend involves Draupadi, Lord Shri Krishna, and the wise man Durvasa. As per the legend, during their exile, the noble Pandavas faced hunger. Draupadi was worried about not having enough food to offer to their numerous pious guests as per their customary hospitality.

Yudishtira, the eldest of the five Pandavas, performed a sacrifice to Lord Surya, who gifted him a bowl that would never be empty until Draupadi finished her meals. To help Draupadi, Lord Krishna made the bowl indestructible when the sage Durvasa arrived, ensuring that it would always be filled with food of their choice and could satisfy the entire universe if needed. This miraculous bowl was known as Akshaya Patram.