Akshaya Tritiya 2022: All you need to know about date, time, puja rituals and significance

Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej is celebrated on the Lunar day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. The word ‘Akshaya’ originates from Sanskrit and means something that never ends, or is eternal in nature. The day is considered to be auspicious to buy a new house, car, or gold, or take any big decisions of your life as they are likely to bear fruit.

Tritiya Tithi Timings

According to Drikpanchang, Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat this year is from 5:39 am to 12:18 pm.

Tritiya tithi begins on 3 May at 5:18 am

Tritiya tithi ends on 4 May at 7:32 am

Significance

There are a number of mythological stories linked to the auspicious occasion from Akshaya Tritiya. Some state that day symbolises the promotion of Lord Kuber as the treasurer of the gods, while others link it to Lord Krishna and the Mahabharata. One of the stories is about Lord Krishna and his childhood best friend Sudama.

When Krishna and Sudama were young, they used to study together in a gurukul. One day, while the two were foraging for wood in a forest, it started raining heavily. Seeking shelter, both of them ducked under a tree. When Lord Krishna felt hungry, Sudama shared some rice that he had brought for himself with the god.

Years later, when Sudama was living in extreme poverty, he decided to meet Krishna and carried with him a fistful of rice to give to the god. Krishna was extremely happy to see his bestfriend and made him feel like a king.

Feeling overwhelmed by the hospitality of Krishna, Sudama was not able to gather the courage to ask him for anything and walked back home. To his surprise when he reached his place, it was filled with gold and riches. This is believed to have taken place on Akshaya Tritiya and this is how the story of Lord Krishna and Sudama is linked to the celebration.

The day also celebrates the birth of Lord Parshuram, who is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Puja rituals:

People also perform puja on this day and offer yellow clothes, sandalwood paste, incense sticks, basil leaves and flowers to Lord Vishnu. Many devotees chant the Vishnu Sahasranama or Vishnu Chalisa to seek the blessings of the god.