Hindus will be celebrating the festival of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday, 14 May, a day when devotees to purchase gold with the belief that it is going to bring them prosperity and fortune. The day is believed to be ruled by Lord Vishnu who is the sustainer aspect of Gold in the Hindu Trinity.

Also known as Akha Teej, it is considered that the benefits of performing prayers on Akshaya Tritiya will remain with the devotees forever. Purchasing gold is also a part of the belief that if wealth and prosperity are acquired on this day then it will remain with the person forever.

The Akshaya Tritiya 2021 tithi begins on Friday, 14 May at 5.38 am and ends on Saturday, 15 May at 7.59 am. The puja muhurat will be from 5.38 am to 12.18 pm on 14 May.

The auspicious timings to purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2021 (14 May) in different cities are:

New Delhi: 5.38 am to 12.18 pm

Mumbai: 6.04 am to 12.35 pm

Chennai: 5.44 am to 12.05 pm

Ahmedabad: 5.59 am to 12.36 pm

Hyderabad: 5.44 am to 12.12 pm

Bengaluru: 5.55 am to 12.16 pm

In Kolkata, the date and time to purchase gold are on 15 May from 4.56 am to 7.59 am.

Commodity experts have said that Akshaya Tritiya is a good time for investors to purchase gold as its price has dipped at the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the overall outlook of the precious yellow metal is still bullish.