Akshay Urja Diwas 2021: Date and significance of national renewable energy day

India celebrates Akshay Urja Diwas every year on 20 August, to create awareness about the importance of renewable resources of energy and to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The main objective or aim behind celebrating this day is to make people aware of the use of natural sources of energy like hydroelectric power, solar energy, wind energy, and biogas because the earth’s resources are depleting at a dangerous rate every day.

The Akshay Urja Diwas has been observed and celebrated every year on this day since 2004. Apart from being an important day, it is also an awareness campaign which is aimed at educating and informing the masses about the benefits of renewable energy resources for our planet.

When was Akshay Urja Diwas first organised?

This informative campaign was first planned and arranged in the national capital by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the Indian Ministry for New & Renewable Energy Sources (MNRE) as the power station.

On the day of the event, there were nearly 12,000 school students who made a human chain to encourage efficient and green energy sources to the common masses.

What is the main idea behind Akshay Urja Diwas?

The focus and objective of this campaign mainly target schools and colleges students, who can raise awareness among the young generation as they hold the key to the future.

Through this campaign, people will be aware of the benefits of renewable energy that we get from natural sources. Moreover, these resources do not have any side effects on the environment or its people. If people use this energy, they can ensure sustainable living to the fullest.

How is Akshay Urja Diwas day celebrated?

On this special day, various events including drawing competitions, cultural programmes, debates, quiz competitions, rallies with posters and banners, along with slogan-writing are organised by respective schools across the country. Also, in the year 2021, a battery-powered two-wheeler rally was organised by respective groups which was first-of-its-kind.