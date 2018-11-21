Akshay Kumar sacrilege row LIVE updates: Actor accused of facilitating meeting between Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Sukhbir Badal

Akshay Kumar to appear before Punjab SIT LATEST updates: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, which is investigating the incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent firing on protesters in 2015, is likely to question Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar here on Wednesday in connection with an alleged deal mediated by the actor between controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Punjab Police sources said that Kumar had moved a request that he be allowed to meet the SIT officials in Chandigarh instead of Amritsar, where he had been originally summoned. Kumar will be questioned regarding his alleged role in brokering a deal between the controversial godman, who was later convicted of rape and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment and Sukhbir Badal in Mumbai in 2015 just days before the release of a film of the godman.

Kumar has denied that he arranged any such meeting or had any role in brokering the deal. On his part, Badal said on Tuesday that he had never met Akshay Kumar outside Punjab. "I have never met Akshay Kumar outside Punjab," Badal said.

Sukhbir Badal was questioned by the SIT at the Punjab Police headquarters on Monday. He termed the questioning as a sham and alleged that the Congress government in Punjab led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was indulging in political vendetta.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on 16 November was questioned by the SIT headed by additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pramod Kumar and Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap.

The senior Badal said that he told the SIT that he had not ordered firing on Sikh protesters agitating against the sacrilege incidents in October 2015.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said earlier that his government had no role in the summoning of the Badals and actor Akshay Kumar by the SIT.

The SIT was set up by the Amarinder government in September this year to probe cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the firing ordered on those protesting against the sacrilege cases in October 2015 when the Akali Dal-BJP alliance government headed by Parkash Singh Badal was in power in the state. Two persons were killed in the police firing in Behbal Kalan village near Kotkapura town in Faridkot district.