Akhilesh Yadav helps accident survivors on Agra-Lucknow expressway, sends them to hospital in a convoy vehicle

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav turned out to be a good Samaritan for three severely injured people who met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway. The incident occurred around 11 am near Tala Sarai village on Tuesday.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who was also travelling through the same route when the accident happened, saw the three injured lying on the road with their vehicle completely damaged.

Yadav came out his official vehicle to check on them and directed the officers accompanying him to immediately send the three wounded people to the nearest hospital. They were taken in one of the vehicles from Yadav's convoy.

The Samajwadi Party supremo tweeted pictures of the incident which took place because of a car taking Iskcon devotees swerved while trying to avoid a stray animal, NDTV reported.

Unnao: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav helped three people, who were injured in an accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway near Tala Sarai village yesterday, by sending them to hospital in a vehicle of his own cavalcade. pic.twitter.com/0Za5J96lBO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018

In the tweet, Yadav said to have done the most he could do to help the injured.

एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक जानवर को बचाते-बचाते हुए ऐक्सिडेंट में हमने ISKON भक्तों की हर सम्भव मदद की. महामार्गों को आवारा पशुओं से मुक्त रखने के लिए उचित प्रबंध होने चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/Hn6yUH0kKB — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 17, 2018

The three of them are expected to be out of danger.

He even mentioned that animals needed to be kept away from the highway.