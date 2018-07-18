Football world cup 2018

Akhilesh Yadav helps accident survivors on Agra-Lucknow expressway, sends them to hospital in a convoy vehicle

India FP Staff Jul 18, 2018 16:55:33 IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav turned out to be a good Samaritan for three severely injured people who met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway. The incident occurred around 11 am near Tala Sarai village on Tuesday.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who was also travelling through the same route when the accident happened, saw the three injured lying on the road with their vehicle completely damaged.

File image of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. PTI.

Yadav came out his official vehicle to check on them and directed the officers accompanying him to immediately send the three wounded people to the nearest hospital. They were taken in one of the vehicles from Yadav's convoy.

The Samajwadi Party supremo tweeted pictures of the incident which took place because of a car taking Iskcon devotees swerved while trying to avoid a stray animal, NDTV reported.

In the tweet, Yadav said to have done the most he could do to help the injured.

The three of them are expected to be out of danger.

He even mentioned that animals needed to be kept away from the highway.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 16:55 PM

