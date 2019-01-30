You are here:
Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader, 12 others booked for firing at Mahatma Gandhi's effigy, 'recreating' his assassination

India Press Trust of India Jan 30, 2019 22:19:45 IST

Lucknow: The police on Wednesday registered cases against 13 persons, including a woman leader of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, in Aligarh for firing at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi with an air pistol, a senior police official said.

"Today on the occasion of the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, workers of Hindu Mahasabha fired at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The incident took place in a house in Naurangabad locality of the city. Later, the video of the event went viral on social media," Senior Superintendent of Police of Aligarh Akash Kulhary told PTI.

After the video went viral, a case was registered against 13 persons associated with Hindu Mahasabha including Pooja Shakun Pandey, a woman leader, the SSP said, adding no arrests have been made so far.

The police are conducting raids to nab the accused persons.

