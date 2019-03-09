You are here:
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Anand Mahindra, Tony Blair among first guests to arrive

India FP Staff Mar 09, 2019 22:16:46 IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash is set to marry Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russell and Mona Mehta, today (9 March). The first of the couple's guests, which include word leaders, prominent corporate personalities, and film stars, have begun to arrive.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, was seen walking into the venue, the Jio World Centre.

Anand Mahindra walks in to the wedding venue

Nita and Mukesh Ambani receive Former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair pose with the Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani, Cherie Blair, Tony Blair and Nita Ambani.

Akash paying respects to his late grandparents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani

Ban Ki-moon, Former UN General Secretary arrives for the wedding

Ban Ki-moon, Former UN General Secretary arrives for the wedding with wife Yoo Soon-taek

Ahead of the ceremonies, the Ambani family pose for the paparazzi:

The wedding venue is all decked up with flowers and floral statues. Here's a close look at the decorations:

For the wedding celebrations, the Ambani residence, Antilia, has also been decorated for a musical fountain-cum-dance show.

Ambani residence is decked for the event

Ambani residence is decked for the event

The stage for the wedding is set with a life-size Lord Krishna statue decked with leaves and flowers:

Fashion desinger Manish Malhotra was also spotted arriving for the ceremony

Among the other guests SriLankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene, former cricketer Robin Singh, film personalities Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Juhi Chawla have reached at the venue. Ban Ki-Moon, South Korean politician and diplomat who was the eighth UN Secretary General, has also reached for the wedding along with his spouse Yoo Soon-taek.

The pre-wedding festivities began on 23 February, with a grand celebration at the St Moritz, Switzerland. The event saw performances by global artists Chris Martin of Coldplay and The Chainsmokers. The couple also hosted a private musical night at Antilia, which was followed by the mala and mehendi function, a sangeet ceremony.

Akash and Shloka got engaged in June 2018 and celebrated the occasion with a string of lavish parties in Mumbai. Today, for their big day, many A-listers from the worlds of politics, showbiz and business are expected to be a part of the wedding celebrations.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 22:16:46 IST

