Akali Dal MLA slaps 1984 anti-Sikh riot case convict, causes scuffle in Delhi's Patiala House Court

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa caused a scuffle in Delhi's Patiala House Court after he slapped a 1984 riots case convict, ANI reported.

When questioned about the incident, Manjinder said: "They killed innocent people in 1984. They are still roaming around as goons. They were raising slogans that they will make us remember 1984 riots."

Delhi's Patiala House on Thursday was to announce the quantum of punishment to two of the convicts: Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh. After three decades, the Delhi Court on Wednesday held Sehrawat and Singh guilty in connection with the murder of two Sikhs in South Delhi's Mahipalpur area during 1984 anti-Sikh riots.