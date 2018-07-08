Football world cup 2018

Ajmer accident: Collision between bus, dump truck claims 12 lives, injures over 20 in Rajasthan's Tabiji village

India FP Staff Jul 08, 2018 14:25:55 IST

Around 12 people died and over two dozen were injured after a bus and dump truck collided in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Sunday, reports said.

The collision between the bus carrying many passengers and a dumper truck with construction materials happened in Tabiji village in Ajmer, a report in the Zee news said.

According to News18, the locals who witnessed the accident called the police immediately and the victims were rushed to the nearby Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

The collision, according to the report, happened to be extremely intense and managed to kill 10 people on the spot. Many others are critical and the toll is likely to rise. A child was reported to have died right after reaching the hospital.

Zee news also said that the collision was very intense that it caused a huge damage to an entire part of the bus.

Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani and district collector Aarti Dogra were also seen at the hospital, according to News18.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 14:25 PM

