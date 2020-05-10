Ajit Jogi slips into coma after suffering cardiac arrest; ex-Chhattisgarh CM's condition is critical, say hospital authorities

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, who has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur, has slipped into a coma and his condition is stated to be critical.

According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital on Sunday, the condition of the former Chief Minister, who is in a coma, is critical.

He is being treated by a team of 8 doctors. He is currently suffering from hypoxia. It will be ascertained in the next 48 hours how his body is responding to medicines, the hospital bulletin added.

The first chief minister of the state was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home on Saturday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.