You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ajit Jogi slips into coma after suffering cardiac arrest; ex-Chhattisgarh CM's condition is critical, say hospital authorities

India Asian News International May 10, 2020 15:55:25 IST

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, who has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur, has slipped into a coma and his condition is stated to be critical.

Ajit Jogi slips into coma after suffering cardiac arrest; ex-Chhattisgarh CMs condition is critical, say hospital authorities

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi. Image Courtesy: Firstpost/Debobrat Ghose

According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital on Sunday, the condition of the former Chief Minister, who is in a coma, is critical.

He is being treated by a team of 8 doctors. He is currently suffering from hypoxia. It will be ascertained in the next 48 hours how his body is responding to medicines, the hospital bulletin added.

The first chief minister of the state was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home on Saturday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 15:55:25 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres