Ajit Doval to head panel to assist National Security Council, NITI Aayog vice-chairman, cabinet secy to be among members

New Delhi: The government has set up a panel, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, to assist the National Security Council, which advises the prime minister on matters of national security and strategic interests, officials said on Monday.

The Strategic Policy Group (SPG) will assist the National Security Council and undertake among other tasks, a long-term strategic review of country's security affairs.

It will be the principal mechanism for inter-ministerial coordination and integration of relevant inputs in the formulation of national security policies, a top Home Ministry official said.

The SPG will be chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Doval and its members include the NITI Aayog vice chairman, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of the three defence services, the RBI governor, the foreign secretary, the home secretary, the finance secretary and the defence secretary.

The secretary of the Department of Defence Production and Supplies, the scientific adviser to the defence minister and the secretary (R), Cabinet Secretariat will also be members of the panel.

The other members are secretary, Department of Revenue; secretary, Department of Atomic Energy; secretary, Department of Space; director, Intelligence Bureau and secretary, National Security Council Secretariat.

Representatives of other ministries and departments will be invited to the meetings of the group as and when necessary, another official said.

The NSA will convene the meetings of the SPG and the cabinet secretary will coordinate implementation of the group's decisions by union ministries and departments, and state governments.