Ajay Chautala, father of JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, granted 2-week furlough day after party ties up with BJP in Haryana

New Delhi: Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail after his conviction in a teachers' recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks, officials said.

The development comes on a day the Bharatiya Janata Party staked claim to form the government in Haryana after Dushyant Chautala's JJP offered support to the saffron party, which fell short of a majority in the assembly election.

Dushyant, who met his father shortly before meeting his 10 legislators on Friday to take a decision on supporting the BJP, will take oath as the deputy chief minister of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday.

Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave the Tihar jail on Sunday, officials said.

According to Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, Ajay Chautala has been granted a two-week furlough and it will start from the day he will step out of the jail premises.

He has been lodged in jail along with his father and Haryana former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

In 2013, Ajay, his father and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were convicted for corruption in a teachers' recruitment scam and other charges.

