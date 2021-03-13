AISSEE 2021: NTA releases final answer key for entrance to Sainik Schools; check at aissee.nta.nic.in

The performance of the students in the AISSEE is considered along with the physical fitness, and past academic and co-curricular records to prepare the final merit list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key of All India Sainik School Entrance Test (AISSEE) 2021 online on Friday.

Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam, which was conducted on 7 February, can visit the official site of NTA AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in and go through the answer key.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the authority had released the provisional answer key on 4 March, allowing the candidates to raise objections or submit complaints regarding the key till 6 March.

The final answer key has been framed after all the objections were taken into account by the exam-conducting agency. The result for the AISSEE 2021 has been also formulated following the final answer key.

Follow these steps to check AISSEE final answer key 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to check the final answer key available under the News and Events section on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: The AISSEE final answer key 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the PDF file to check the answer key by surfing through the class-wise list

Step 6: Download the answer key file and take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link to the final answer key for Sainik school entrance test (https://aissee.nta.nic.in/webinfo/File/GetFile?FileId=14&LangId=P).

Candidates seeking admission in classes 6 to 9 of Sainik schools need to qualify for the All India Sainik School Entrance Test, reported The Times of India. This test is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the Sainik Schools Society (SSS).

The performance of the students in the AISSEE is considered along with the medical fitness, and verification of documents to prepare the final merit list.