AISSEE 2021: NTA releases exam admit card, download hall ticket at aissee.nta.nic.in

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can now download their hall ticket from the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in, using their application form number and date of birth.

According to a report by The Indian Express, AISSEE 2021 entrance test for admission to classes 6 and 9 in 33 Sainik schools across the country for the academic year 2021-2022 will be conducted on 7 February.

As many as 1,33,515 students will be appearing for the AISSEE 2021 that will be held at designated centres in 176 cities. Of the total, 98,944 students will be taking the admission test for class 6, while the remaining 34,571 will sit for the Class 9 entrance test.

A report by Scroll.in said that AISSEE 2021 will OMR-sheet-based test (pen and paper) and the paper will have multiple-choice questions. Students appearing for Class 6 admission test will get 150 minutes to complete the paper, while those taking entrance test for class 9 will get 18 minutes.

Steps to download AISSEE 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Open the official website of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam - 2021: aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card- AISSEE 2021."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your application number, date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the security pin as shown on the page and click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your AISSEE 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify details in the hall ticket, including name, registration number, before downloading and taking a print out.

Click here for the direct link to download AISSEE 2021 admit card:

A report by The Times of India said that the admission of students will be based on their performance in the entrance exam. The final selection will be based on school-wise, class-wise, category-wise rank in the merit list of the admission exam, medical fitness approved by competent medical authorities and verification of certificates and documents.