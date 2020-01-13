Aishe Ghosh and three others appear for questioning before Delhi Police SIT regarding 5 Jan violence in JNU campus

Aishe Ghosh, the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union, appeared for questioning before the special investigating team (SIT) of the Delhi Police's crime branch regarding the 5 January violence case. Three other students were also called in for questioning, CNN-News18 reported.

According to the report, Ghosh, who had been asked to come in for questioning between 12 and 18 January in connection with the incident of violence that resulted in injuries to 34 people, is being interrogated on the sequence of events on 5 January, leading up to a mob of masked people beating up students and faculty in the evening with iron rods and sticks.

Delhi Police is questioning Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, in connection with 5 January JNU violence case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/znWYIBqGpz — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020



The investigators are also likely to seek information about who initiated the violence, which occurred in two separate incidents in the Periyar and Sabarmati hostel on 5 January. The Delhi Police, listing Ghosh as a suspect, said that she had been caught on camera as part of the group that attacked the Periyar hostel.

Additionally, the police has reportedly made three sets of questions regarding the incidents of vandalism on 3 and 4 January, which was in connection with the JNUSU's call for boycotting the online exam registration process. The boycott had been called for in view of the sustained protest against the proposed hike in hostel fees.

On Friday, the Delhi Police listed nine suspects in the case, including Ghosh. In a press conference, the investigating officer Joy Tirkey said that among the nine, seven were affiliated to the various Left-leaning groups on campus.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.