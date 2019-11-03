Air Quality Index Delhi: As pollution level spikes to 'severe' category, here are things you shouldn’t leave your house without

As Delhiites continue to wake up to a thick blanket of smog covering the city, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has declared a public health emergency in the national capital. In view of the abysmal air quality index, experts say that people should take certain precautions to protect their health.

Considering the prevailing air quality, it is advised that one stays indoors and restricts their outdoor exposure. But in case one needs to step out, they shouldn’t leave their house without a pollution mask that can shield them from inhaling pollutants.

ANI quoted Piyush Goel, a pulmonologist from Columbia Asia Hospital, as saying that everyone must use the right kind of pollution mask. Special masks such as the N99 and N95 masks, though expensive, are more effective, he added. However, masks aren’t recommended for kids below the age of three as they could lead to choking.

In addition to a mask, it is important to take care of the skin and shield it. In an interaction with The Times of India, Rashmi Sharma, consultant dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, said that people should wash their face with a soap-free cleanser once they get back home from the outdoors. People should apply moisturiser frequently and use sunscreen four to five times a day, she added.

She also advised that a person should cover their face, wear bandanas, glasses, hand gloves and focus on protective clothing before heading out in open. The best time for one to go out is in the afternoon.

While you are out, try to avoid strenuous activities and hard labour as this forces one to inhale more air and thus take in more harmful particles. If you have to exercise and do physical activities, try to do so indoors or in a gym.

Include citrus fruits like lemon, gooseberries, oranges, etc in your diet to make it rich with Vitamin C content. The citrus fruits can help boost your immunity and reduce the overall effects of air pollution on your body.

