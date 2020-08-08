Air India Express Plane Crash LATEST Updates: Digital flight data and cockpit voice recorders recovered, to be sent to Delhi for investigation

Air India Express Plane Crash LATEST Updates: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has recovered Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India and Air Navigation Service members will Saturday hold a meeting in Delhi over the crash landing of the Air India Express flight at Kerala's Kozhikode International airport on Friday.

The Kozhikode International airport in Kerala is unsafe and landing should not be allowed especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory committee constituted, had warned more than nine years ago, Times of India reported.

A DGCA official on Saturday said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder was recovered from the aircraft, while the floorboard was being cut to retrieve the Cockpit Voice Recorder, ANI reported.

"Inspection is underway and the the DGCA has called for an inquiry," he told ANI.

MoS external affairs V Muraleedharan, who reached the Kozhikode plane crash site early on Saturday, said he saw debris and the aircraft broken into two portions. He added that some part of aircraft was torn apart during rescue operations.

Those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct COVID-19 tests of all, said health minister KK Shailaja on Saturday.

"Have made feedback to the concerned authorities right after many landing in the last years. Safety is the first word in aviation. Rest in Peace Capt Deepak Sathe and Capt Akhilesh. heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear ones (sic)," he said.

He also wrote that it’s a nightmare for pilots to land on a tabletop runway, especially at night and under heavy rain and wind conditions.

A pilot at IndiGo on Saturday took to Facebook to list down specific safety concerns he experienced a the Kozhikode International Airport. Pilot Anand Mohan Raj in a social media post that has gone viral said that the airport’s "runway guidance lighting system is very poor" and "braking conditions is not monitored regularly".

Two passengers who were on board the Air India Express flight that crashed at Kozhikode International Airport on Friday have tested positive for COVID-19, according to News18.

The team includes Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Health Minister KK Shailaja, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannapally, Minister for Transport AK Saseendran and Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan.

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and a team of Cabinet Ministers led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have left Thiruvananthapuram for Karipur in Kozhikode in a special flight operated by Air India.

Citing information from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), the spokesperson said the aircraft touched down near taxiway 'C', which is approximately 1,000 metres from the beginning of runway 10. The total length of the runway is 2,700 metres.

An AAI spokesperson said that runway 28 was in use and in the first landing attempt, the pilot could not sight the runway and requested for runway 10.

The pilot of the flight could not sight the runway in the first landing attempt due to heavy rains.

The Air India Express plane touched down near a taxiway that is around 1,000 metres from the beginning of the runway at the Kozhikode International airport, according to Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Eighteen people were killed and several injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening.

Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot of the Air India Express flight who died after the plane crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport on Friday, was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has recovered Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the aircraft. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation, ANI reported.

Air India Express Plane Crash LATEST Updates: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has recovered Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the aircraft. These will be sent to Delhi for further investigation.

At least 18 were killed after a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight carrying over 190 passengers, including infants and crew members skidded off the tabletop runway at Kerala's Kozhikode International airport on Friday evening.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot were killed in the crash when the aircraft fell into a 35-feet-deep valley before splitting into two parts. Four crew members are safe, Air India Express said in a statement.

According to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, at 127 were admitted to hospitals and others have been released.

The aviation minister said a formal inquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB).

"Our task would have been much more difficult had the plane caught fire," Puri told ANI.

Of the injured, at least 20 are in a critical condition, with some receiving spinal cord injuries due to the impact, Hindustan Times quoted hospital sources as saying.

A DGCA probe team arrived in Kozhikode along with junior minister of external affairs V Muraleedhran early on Saturday.

The Boeing 737 aircraft was coming from Dubai and was operating under India's Vande Bharat mission, an initiative to bring back stranded Indians from foreign countries.

The flight was attempting to land in a bad weather when it overshot the runway around 7.40 pm on Friday and fell off the embankment.

Speaking to India Today, Puri said, "Weather conditions being what they are, I'm told the aircraft couldn't be brought to a halt. As a tabletop airport, it imposes a challenge. There was a 30-foot drop to the ground below. Fortunately, the plane that broke into two didn't catch fire."

Craft was at 'full speed'

Puri will arrive at Kozhikode on Saturday afternoon.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told news agency ANI that the Dubai-Kozhikode aircraft was at "full speed".

In a statement, the DGCA said, "Visibility was 2,000 metres and there was heavy rain." It said the flight, IX-1344, shot runway 10.

The Kozhikode International airport, is known for its 'tabletop' runway - a runway located on the top of hills/terrain. Called as of the riskiest landings, the runway is raised up quite a bit over its surroundings with deep gorges at both ends.

The pilot of the flight was a former Air Force pilot who also flew Airbus 310 for Air India before moving to Air India Express flying the Boeing 737. Wing Commander Deepak Sathe has won 'Sword of Honour' at AFA, was accomplished fighter pilot, and was HAL test pilot too, according to CNN-News18.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and governor Arif Mohammad Khan will visit Kozhikode on Saturday to meet those injured in the flight crash, ANI reported.

"Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. AAIB, DGCA and Flight Safety Departments have reached to investigate the incident," Air India Express was quoted as saying by ANI.