Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group on 27 January, says senior official

New Delhi: Air India is likely to be handed over to Tata Group by this weekend as the government has decided to complete the disinvestment process on 27 January, a senior official said on Monday.

"The disinvestment of Air India is now decided to be on the 27 January 2022. The closing balance sheet as on 20th Jan has to be provided today 24th Jan so that it can be reviewed by Tatas and any changes can be effected on Wednesday," Vinod Hejmadi, Director Finance, Air India, said in an email to employees.

"We have done an excellent job till now in providing all support for the disinvestment exercise. The next three days will be hectic for our department and I request all of you to give your best in these last three four days before we get divested," Hejmadi said.

Seeking cooperation of the employees, Hejmadi said, "We may have to work late in the night to complete the task given to us. I seek the cooperation of one and all."

Talking to ANI a senior Air India official said, "If due to some reason the time of 27 January is postponed then divestment process has to be done till the end of the month."

Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, last year won the bid to acquire 100 per cent equity shareholding of Government of India in Air India along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL and Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS).