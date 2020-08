Air India Express flight from Dubai skids off runway after landing at Kozhikode airport; list of 190 passengers onboard

DGCA said the flight continued running to the end of the runway after landing at Kozhikode airport and fell down in the gorge and 'broke down in two pieces'

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with at least 190 passengers, including the crew, skidded off the runway while landing at Karipur Interantioanl Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode amid heavy rain on Friday evening.

According to PTI, the police said that at least 16 people have died and several others have been injued in the mishap. According to ANI, 15 passengers are seriously injured.

Kondotty Police said that the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm on Friday. Air India Express was quoted by ANI as saying that there were six crew members on board including two pilots.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the flight broke into "two pieces" after landing at the Kozhikode airport.

The aviation regulator added the flight continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and "fell down" in the gorge and "broke down in two pieces".

Kozhikode district administration said that relatives of passengers onboard the the flight can contact teh helpline number 04952376901 for enquiries.

List of passengers on board Air India flight IX-1344: