Air Force Day 2021: IAF decorates gallant officers with Vayu Sena Medal; all you need to know about award

On the occasion of 89th Indian Air Force Day, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday presented the Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry to officers at the Hindon airbase

What is the Vayu Sena Medal?

The Vayu Sena Medal was instituted on 26 January 1960 to recognise exceptional devotion to duty or acts of courage by air force personnel. In 1994, the award was split into VM (Devotion to duty) and VM (Gallantry).

How does the Vayu Sena Medal look like?

The medal is a five-pointed star, made of standard silver 35 mm in diameter. The mounting is fixed on a ring attached to a metal strip 3 mm wide ornamented with Ashoka leaves. The State Emblem is embossed on the obverse, in the centre, encircled by a garland of leaves. On its reverse, it has a representation of the Himalayan Eagle with the inscription below it.

What is the ribbon of the Vayu Sena Medal?

The ribbon of the Vayu Sena Medal is 32 mm in width in alternate stripes of saffron and silver grey, each 3 mm in width running diagonally from right to left.

Where is the bar to the Vayu Sena Medal attached?

The Bar to the Medal (when awarded) is attached to the ribbon by which the Medal is suspended. On those occasions when only the ribbon is worn, a suitable miniature insignia of a pattern approved by the government is to be tied to the centre of the ribbon.

Who all are eligible for the Vayu Sena Medal

As per Section 25 of the Reserve and Auxiliary Air Force Act, 1952, officers and airmen of the Regular Air Force and officers and airmen of Auxiliary Air Force, Air Defence Reserve and Regular Reserve when called upon are eligible for the medal.

Army officers serving as pilots in Aviation Corps are also be eligible for the award of this Medal.

What are the conditions of eligibility to win a Vayu Sena Medal?

The award is given for such individual acts of exceptional devotion to duty or courage which have special significance for the air force.

VM (Gallantry) is awarded in recognition of an act of courage whereas VM (Devotion to duty) is awarded in recognition of individual acts of exceptional devotion to duty. A bar shall be given for every subsequent award of the Medal to a person. The award is also given posthumously.

Is there any monetary allowance associated with the Vayu Sena Medal?

With effect from 1 February 1999, a sum of Rs 500 per month is attached when awarded for courageous acts.