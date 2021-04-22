For the home-based online exam, applicants are required to have a laptop with a web camera and a high-speed internet connection

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit cards for the April session of the Management Admissions (ATMA) test 2021. The entrance exam is slated to be held on April 25 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates, who have registered themselves, can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - atmaaims.com.

Applicants can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:

1. Log in to atmaaims.com

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ tab for candidates

3. Now, log in by choosing the exam date, PID, and password

4. Admit card for ATMA 2021 April exam will appear on the screen

5. Save it for future reference. If required, take a print out

Here’s the direct link

Important instructions for exam:

1. Candidates need to show their official Photo ID (Aadhaar/ Pan Card/ Driving Licence, etc.) at the time of both the mock test and the live exam

2. Students need to ensure that the video and mic are on through the exams

3. If the test stops in between, re-login after 3-4 minutes. It will resume from where it stopped

4. It is not advisable to use the mobile hotspot, but if necessary a candidate can use it if the speed is above 2 mbps and no interruptions are expected

5. It is not advisable to take this test in a cyber cafe

6. For any technical assistance, a candidate can take help from the help desk (number printed on the admit cards) on 23 April (8.30 am to 6 pm) and 25 April (1 pm to 5 pm)

7. It is compulsory to take the mock test scheduled for 23 April. The test will be for 45 minutes and will help your system and you to get ready for the final exam

8. On 25 April, log in at 1.30 pm and get ready to take the exam at 2 pm

9. If any candidate is found to be cheating or using other malpractices, his/her result will not be declared