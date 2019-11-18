AIMPLB can't file Ayodhya review petition as 'it is not party' to land dispute case, claims All India Hindu Mahasabha lawyer

New Delhi: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not a party to the Ayodhya land dispute case and therefore does not have the right to file a review petition, Varun Sinha, lawyer of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, said on Sunday.

"AIMPLB is not a party to this litigation. It is the Sunni Waqf board that has to take the call to file a review petition. Only the parties in the matter can file a review petition in the Supreme Court," Sinha told ANI.

He also questioned about any legal errors in the judgment adding that "there are none".

"The Supreme Court has examined each and every aspect of the matter and come to a conclusion that Muslims have not been able to establish their exclusive possession to that disputed site and structure," Sinha said.

"On the contrary, the Supreme Court says that on the basis of evidence the exclusive possession of Hindu Pooja-Archana has been established in the disputed premises and that the central dome is the birthplace of Lord Rama. This is on the basis of evidence," he added.

Sinha said that he is unable to understand how AIMPLB is going to find an error in the judgment, which was passed by the apex court under Article 142 of the Constitution of India.

Earlier today, AIMPLB announced that it has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue while declining to accept the five acres of land.

The apex Court had ordered the Central government to formulate trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site while also directing that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya be allotted for the construction of the mosque.

